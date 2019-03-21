Markham's massive Asian night market is coming back this summer

Toronto's gigantic Asian night market is back for another year (yes, summer is real and actually coming, promise).

While some are already working on their beach bodies, others are beginning to plan out a summer of epic eats as the promise of food fests and trucks looms with temperatures daring to edge above zero.

This year's Night It Up! will feature over a hundred vendors, mostly Asian stalls from the likes of PanPan Noodle Bar and FormoCha, though there will be some standard Canadian offerings like Beavertails. Other Asian delights at the market will include takoyaki, Korean pancakes, bubble waffles, ramen burgers and BBQ lamb.

There are also live performances throughout the day all weekend long, as well as an inflatable obstacle course and double slide, a "sports zone" and game booths where prizes can be won.

Put on by Power Unit Youth Organization, a portion of proceeds from the event are annually donated to a charitable cause. Check out a laser maze, photobooth and VR headsets among other activities to support them.

The festival is taking place from July 12 to 14 at Markham Civic Centre.