Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Unboxed Market has finally opened its doors at 1263 Dundas West, selling goods free of packaging.

AM Bagel has opened in Roncesvalles Village, run by the same person behind Penny Candy Jam.

Wilder has reopened in the Junction.

Flipside Donuts cafe and bar is now open with limited hours at 12 Case Goods Lane in the Distillery District.

The first My Roti Place "express" location is now open at 948 Queen St. East in Leslieville.

