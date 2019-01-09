Toronto is getting a zero waste market

One Toronto business is going into 2019 with the mission to eliminate packaging and waste from grocery shopping.

Called Unboxed Market, the 1,500 sq. ft. store is slated to open in February on Dundas West, containing a cafe, produce section, butcher counter, dry goods, bakery, grab-and-go table, smokehouse and charcuterie room.

And yes, it’s all sold without packaging. Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable mugs, containers and bags to the shop, but there will be biodegradable paper packaging available if you drop the ball.

Other stores in Toronto like Token already embrace a reduction in packaging with fill stations for common items like lotion and shampoo. Organic Garage has cold brew and sparkling water on tap for your refillable jugs, and employs a bring-your-own container system.

So, Toronto, can you go totally waste-free when you shop for groceries? Head to Unboxed when it opens next month to find out.