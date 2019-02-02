New restaurants in Toronto bring us new versions of all our favourites, like sushi, pho, burgers, Korean BBQ and roti. We’ve bid goodbye to some familiar faces, while others have merely gotten a makeover.

Here are some notable new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

The sushi laneway at this relaxed but sophisticated restaurant inside Yorkdale Mall delivers nigiri and aburi oshi right to your table automatically when ordered off an iPad.

Oysters are served alongside Vietnamese-style noodle soup at this new restaurant and music venue at Parliament and Carlton.

Right across from St. Clair station, this bistro from the same folks behind The Chase is bringing the glam.

Flaming cocktails are now served alongside short rib, Algerian crepes and falafel salad at this new spot on Ossington.

Decked out burgers topped with the likes of mac n’ cheese are now served in the space that was once home to the short lived Fargo’s.

Handmade wontons are being produced at this new spot in Little Italy.

Chinatown now has yet another great spot for potstickers, noodle and beer.

Flip, Toss n’ Thai in Harbord Village may be no more, but pad thai has been replaced by another of Toronto’s favourite comfort foods: roti.

Not much is better than DIY Korean BBQ, and this new place for the cuisine doesn’t disappoint.

Elevated Russian cuisine has a new place to call home in Toronto at this reinvention of Le Notre Bistro in Harbord Village.