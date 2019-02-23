10 surprising places you can buy amazing bread in Toronto

Amazing bread in Toronto proves that not all great baked goods are necessarily found in a bakery. Not only are these places far different from your average grocery store, the artisanal bread often produced right on site at these places tends to be superior to your average loaves.

Here are some surprising places you can buy amazing bread in Toronto.

Country white sourdough ($6) and seeded multigrain sourdough ($7.50) from Robinson Bread at this Dundas West restaurant provide the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of sipping wine, whether it's sliced up at your table or enjoyed with a bottle at home.

The only way to get highly coveted sourdough from this Harbord Village bakery that isn't even open yet is by watching their social media. A warning will often be posted when bread is, or is about to be, available at Donna's or elsewhere.

This combination restaurant, bakery and cafe that supplies all other branches of the Drake with baked goods does sourdoughs ($6.50), baguette ($4.25), seed toast ($5.50) and lavash $5.00 that support their menu dishes and also go amazingly with their grab-and-go items like smoked salmon cream cheese.

The pastry board at this Danforth restaurant takes centre stage, and naturally leavened sourdough ($5) is popular it's best to order in advance if you want to guarantee yourself a loaf.

Sourdough, whole wheat and rye ($8), sour pullman ($10), tomato focaccia ($3) and even pizza dough ($2) can be obtained from this Junction Triangle Italian restaurant and pantry.

At 12:30 p.m. every Saturday, this restaurant on Dundas West turns into a "backdoor bakery" on Coolmine selling sourdough, focaccia and naturally leavened focaccia for $6 a loaf.

Both boules ($8) and baguettes ($4) are waiting to be snapped up from the wooden counter at this Little Italy bar, restaurant and bakery (grab an espresso and some Basque cheesecake while you're at it).

White and whole wheat barbary bread ($3.49) as well as tuftoon ($4.49) and sangak ($5.49) are available from this Yonge and Steeles hot table spot.

Plain pita made fresh on site are a dollar each from this shawarma place on William Kitchen Road. Take them home and the options for stuffing, topping and dipping are limitless. Once you've had fresh baked, you'll never go back to bagged brands.

You can arrange to pick up a loaf of this seafood-forward Dundas West restaurant's non-dairy focaccia for $8 a loaf.