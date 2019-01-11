Man caught on camera stealing iPads from Toronto burrito joint

Thieves continue to forget this week that most public establishments have video surveillance systems, and that their owners won't hesitate to blast your mug all over the internet if you steal from them.

The Fat Bastard Burrito on Bloor Street East near Sherbourne is the most recent in a growing line of restaurants, bars and cafes to catch someone on camera stealing computer equipment.

Owner Nida Ali says that a man entered her fast-casual restaurant at 366 Bloor Street East on Sunday, November 11, between 1 and 2 p.m. to buy a pop.

Staff didn't think much of it when the man hung up his coat and sat down to drink the beverage, so they went about their work in an otherwise empty store.

Someone was caught on camera stealing tablets from Fat Bastard Burrito #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XARfbAIuHk — blogTO (@blogTO) January 11, 2019

As video footage she shared with us shows, the man paced back and forth in front of the counter at length during his time inside the business. Employees can't be seen in the video, but Ali says they were within eyeshot of the man while cleaning and prepping food at the back of the open-concept space.

"He took a few rounds to judge if the staff was busy enough for him to have a chance for this action," she says. "And then he went to put on his jacket and took all the tablets."

The man can be seen on camera shoving three iPads into his coat before walking out the door. Ali says Fat Bastard uses tablets to get pick up orders from third party delivery services like Uber Eats and Foodora.

A police report was filed, but like the woman who had her laptop stolen at Future Bistro in the Annex last week, Ali says no action was taken. She's sharing the surveillance footage now to warn other Bloor East business owners.