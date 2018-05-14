Thieves stealing laptop from Toronto bar caught on video

A Toronto woman whose laptop was stolen knows who took it, when, where and how — but a face doesn't help much without any names.

Farra Kay, who works at Belfast Love, shared footage on Facebook this weekend from two different security cameras at the King West bar.

In the first video, a man and woman are seen chatting for about a minute while glancing over at Kay's laptop in the DJ Booth.

The computer, a Mac, was behind a counter at the time, but that didn't stop the man from reaching over to grab it. He swiftly pulled the laptop across the bar, handed it to the woman, and kept a lookout while she tucked it into her jacket.

The second video provides a much clearer view of the couple, in colour, as they walk through the bar with their faces well-lit.

"Attention Facebook," wrote Kay in her post. "This couple flat out stole my laptop, Saturday May 12 at 9:36 p.m. from Belfast Love. If you know them, please message me. Please share."

Kay blames herself for leaving the computer, which she had been using to work, unattended for so long. Commenters on the post are blaming the couple, which they have deemed everything from "scumbags" to "pieces of garbage."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a couple has been caught on camera stealing a laptop in Toronto this year.

Just two weeks ago, somebody else shared security footage of a man and woman swiping someone's computer while sitting in a restaurant at York Lanes Mall.

Like the people seen in Kay's videos from Belfast Love, the woman at York Lanes had long hair and the man had short dark hair.

Kay, for her part, isn't looking to spark a mob.

"I just want these people to know what they did was wrong," she said. "And maybe, just maybe, I get it back."