Camera catches thieves stealing laptop at Toronto restaurant

A Toronto-based doctorate student is the latest victim in a series of brazen daylight laptop robberies carried out at public cafes and restaurants.

Sardar Saadi says his wife was eating at Future Bistro in the Annex around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday when a pair of thieves swiped the computer right out of her bag.

Of course, she didn't know it at the time. Like other couples who've been caught on camera stealing laptops from unaware diners, the man and woman seemed well-coordinated in their efforts.

Upon learning of Saadi's suspicion, Future Bistro's owner pulled up security footage from inside the store and let him film it with his phone.

A laptop was stolen at Future Bakery over the weekend. It was all captured on video #Toronto #Annex pic.twitter.com/eyoIt4oCGS — blogTO (@blogTO) January 7, 2019

Sure enough, a man is seen reaching his hand into a bag under the chair behind him. After fiddling for a few seconds, he pulls out a shiny new MacBook Pro and quickly slides it under the table to his female companion, who grabs the computer and leaves with it immediately.

The man waits about 10 seconds before getting up to follow, and then he's gone — along with the laptop containing, among other things, the York University student's PhD project.

Saadi says they filed a police report within hours of the laptop being stolen, but that nothing came out of it as the matter was not considered an emergency.

"Please take a look at the footage and advise us what to do," he wrote on Facebook Saturday evening. "Any leads would be greatly appreciated."