10 bars where you can bring your own food in Toronto

Bars where you can bring your own food in Toronto represent enlightenment in a world of chaos. Seriously though, it’s just plain bar science that patrons who can eat something stay longer, so these places were smart enough to turn a typical no into a big yes. There’s nothing sweeter than the taste of freedom, except maybe draft beer and takeout.

Here's a round-up of Toronto bars where you can bring your own food.

Little Italy is packed with great eats, Rudy and PG Cluck’s just a couple of the great options within walking distance of this bar with a ton of fun games inside.

Not only does this Entertainment District bar let you bring your own food in, they’ll even let you deliver to the bar and suggest nearby options like Basil Box or Pai.

Bring in whatever you want to snack on when you hit up this Danforth bar with all the beer you could ever pair with food.

It’s an open secret that this two-level tavern and music venue will let you bring in pizza from Bitondo’s across the street.

Dundas West is full of food, glorious food, and you can bring any of it into this no-frills dive.

This bar that professes to have more bottle and can options than stools is surrounded by the wondrous food options of Kensington Market, and you can bring in whatever you want.

Bring local Annex eats into this bar and venue that hosts all kinds of events.

Keep your night at this Church Wellesley Village bar going by fueling up on the likes of burgers from nearby Hero.

There’s a window directly into the neighbourhood A&W inside this old school bar and legendary rock club at Queen and Spadina so you don’t even have to leave to get outside food.

This dive bar at Spadina and Richmond that’s actually a converted alleyway will let you bring in anything from the many takeout options in the area.