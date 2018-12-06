Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
muji toronto

Toronto might get a MUJI grocery store and restaurant

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

MUJI is slowly becoming that corporation in sci-fi films that owns and controls everything in society. 

After recently expanding its flagship Toronto store to become the largest outside of Asia, MUJI now takes up two huge floors of the Bay Street Atrium, complete with everything you could ever expect under one roof. 

The new expansion of the Toronto store includes a cafe, a fabric printing service, engraving, clothing, furniture, bedding, and much, much more. 

But, it doesn't seem like the company is done with Toronto just yet. 

Masaaki Kanai, Chairman of MUJI's parent company, said to Retail Insider that the huge Japanese retailer wants to bring hotels, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and residential projects into the city, and the rest of Canada. 

However, the company says Toronto's flagship store is too small for all of these things, and more. Therefore, MUJI plans to open a ton of new locations, the details of which are probably still being ironed out. 

Currently, MUJI grocery stores exist in parts of Asia, and have been very popular. The chain also opened a hotel in Shenzhen, China, which can house almost 80 guests.

Expanding on that, the brand also has been looking into residential development, with minimalist-style prefabricated homes. 

The Japanese lifestyle company is looking to make these ideas, and more, work in Canada. The question we'll all be asking is: where? 

Lead photo by

@Everyday_man

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 bars in Parkdale

Toronto might get a MUJI grocery store and restaurant

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Casa La Palma, Cantina Mercatto, Louix Louis, Wvrst

This is where to get the freshest meat in Toronto

Toronto restaurant really doesn't like people criticizing their food

LCBO is selling wine again from winemaker accused of sexual misconduct

Popular Toronto brewery in crisis after supplier goes bankrupt

Another liquor license application has Kensington Market residents worried