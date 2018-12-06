Toronto might get a MUJI grocery store and restaurant

MUJI is slowly becoming that corporation in sci-fi films that owns and controls everything in society.

After recently expanding its flagship Toronto store to become the largest outside of Asia, MUJI now takes up two huge floors of the Bay Street Atrium, complete with everything you could ever expect under one roof.

The new expansion of the Toronto store includes a cafe, a fabric printing service, engraving, clothing, furniture, bedding, and much, much more.

But, it doesn't seem like the company is done with Toronto just yet.

Masaaki Kanai, Chairman of MUJI's parent company, said to Retail Insider that the huge Japanese retailer wants to bring hotels, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and residential projects into the city, and the rest of Canada.

However, the company says Toronto's flagship store is too small for all of these things, and more. Therefore, MUJI plans to open a ton of new locations, the details of which are probably still being ironed out.

MUJI hotel in Beijing opened today, please take me there to live forever pic.twitter.com/w24Qw763g7 — 𝔽𝕒𝕪𝕖 (@sketchadooodle) June 30, 2018

Currently, MUJI grocery stores exist in parts of Asia, and have been very popular. The chain also opened a hotel in Shenzhen, China, which can house almost 80 guests.

Expanding on that, the brand also has been looking into residential development, with minimalist-style prefabricated homes.

The Japanese lifestyle company is looking to make these ideas, and more, work in Canada. The question we'll all be asking is: where?