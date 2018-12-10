This Week on DineSafe: Holiday Fair in the Square, Lakeview Restaurant, Hero Burgers

This week on DineSafe we discover that multiple vendors located at the holiday market at Nathan Phillips Square were busted by city health inspectors. Don't worry, it wasn't the one with bubble tea pancakes.

Discover what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hero Certified Burgers (4698 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 5, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: December 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Khorak Supermarket (6125 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Super Arzon Food Market (6105 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.

Inspected on: December 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: December 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Lakeview Restaurant (1132 Dundas St. W.)

Inspected on: December 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Wickson Social (5 St. Joseph St.)

Inspected on: December 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: December 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Oddseoul (90 Ossington Ave.)

Inspected on: December 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (105 St. George St.)