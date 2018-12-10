This Week on DineSafe: Holiday Fair in the Square, Lakeview Restaurant, Hero Burgers

This week on DineSafe we discover that multiple vendors located at the holiday market at Nathan Phillips Square were busted by city health inspectors. Don't worry, it wasn't the one with bubble tea pancakes.
Discover what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: December 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 5, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: December 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: December 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.
- Inspected on: December 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: December 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: December 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 6, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: December 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Oddseoul (90 Ossington Ave.)
- Inspected on: December 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (105 St. George St.)
- Inspected on: December 7, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and operate food premise refrigeration equipment for potentially hazardous food not of sufficient size.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.