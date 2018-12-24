This Week on DineSafe: A&W, Congee Queen, Wallflower, La Societe, Starbucks, Fit For Life

This week on DineSafe we learn that healthy fast food joint Fit For Life was shutdown by Toronto health inspectors. The restaurant managed to rack up four infractions, the most alarming one involving rodents.

Discover what other local spots got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bloor Jane Restaurant (2434 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: December 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.

Wallflower (1665 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: December 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fit For Life (25 York St.)

Inspected on: December 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Rodents).

Baton Rouge (5000 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

La Societe (131 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: December 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: December 18, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Inspected on: December 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chantecler (1320 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: December 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Congee Queen (895 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: December 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Cube (314 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: December 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (6015 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: December 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Arepa Cafe (490 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: December 21 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 5, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 7, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Starbucks (1200 King St. West)