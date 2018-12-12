Popular Chinese bakery shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Bad news for bun lovers in downtown Toronto: Ding Dong Pastries and Cafe is closed, albeit temporarily, after racking up some serious health code violations earlier this week.

A notice on the website for Toronto Public Health's food safety program shows that Ding Dong was shut down on Monday, December 10, after inspectors found evidence of five different infractions.

The narrow bake shop at 321 Spadina Avenue, famous for its delicious sweets and unbelievably low prices, got dinged with one ticket, three notices to comply, and one Summons and Health Hazard Order as a result of this week's investigation.

Two of the infractions were deemed "significant" and related to the harbouring of pests and failure to ensure a clean surface. The condition for closure is listed as "food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard" and is considered "crucial."

Ding Dong was similarly shut down in August with nine infractions, once of which was for rodents, and had also been closed by health inspectors last year for offences including the failure to "prevent gross unsanitary conditions."