Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ding Dong toronto

Popular Chinese bakery shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bad news for bun lovers in downtown Toronto: Ding Dong Pastries and Cafe is closed, albeit temporarily, after racking up some serious health code violations earlier this week.

A notice on the website for Toronto Public Health's food safety program shows that Ding Dong was shut down on Monday, December 10, after inspectors found evidence of five different infractions.

The narrow bake shop at 321 Spadina Avenue, famous for its delicious sweets and unbelievably low prices, got dinged with one ticket, three notices to comply, and one Summons and Health Hazard Order as a result of this week's investigation.

Two of the infractions were deemed "significant" and related to the harbouring of pests and failure to ensure a clean surface. The condition for closure is listed as "food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard" and is considered "crucial."

Ding Dong was similarly shut down in August with nine infractions, once of which was for rodents, and had also been closed by health inspectors last year for offences including the failure to "prevent gross unsanitary conditions."

Lead photo by

Scarborough Cruiser

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Chinese bakery shut down by Toronto health inspectors

The top 5 new restaurants on King West

Win a $100 gift card to Poor Romeo from Lot 40

The top 10 bars in Bloorcourt and Bloordale

South St. Burger chain sold to owner of La Diperie

The top 5 new Italian restaurants in Toronto

Ikea is offering an all you can eat holiday buffet in Toronto

The top 10 restaurants near the Danforth Music Hall