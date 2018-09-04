This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Lamesa, Ding Dong Pastries, Messini, Locals Only

This week on DineSafe both Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe in Chinatown and Lamesa on Queen West were shut down by Toronto health inspectors due to rodents. Yikes!
See what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).
- Inspected on: August 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pho Huong (394 Pacific Ave.)
- Inspected on: August 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 29, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Messini (445 Danforth Ave.)
- Inspected on: August 29, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 29, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Lamesa (669 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: August 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).
- Inspected on: August 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat and maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
ZenQ (5437 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: August 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: August 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Silver Spoon (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: August 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
- Inspected on: August 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.