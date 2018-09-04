This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Lamesa, Ding Dong Pastries, Messini, Locals Only

This week on DineSafe both Ding Dong Pastries & Cafe in Chinatown and Lamesa on Queen West were shut down by Toronto health inspectors due to rodents. Yikes!

See what other local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: August 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).

Gordo Ex Cafe (1048 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pho Huong (394 Pacific Ave.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Locals Only (589 King St. West)

Inspected on: August 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Messini (445 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: August 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Real Jerk (842 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: August 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Lamesa (669 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents).

Triple A Bar (138 Adelaide St. East)

Inspected on: August 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat and maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

ZenQ (5437 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: August 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Hero Certified Pizza (90 Weston Rd.)

Inspected on: August 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (1193 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Silver Spoon (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: August 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)