The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough are some of the hottest eateries to hit the area, predominantly just off of Warden Avenue. Delicious jerk chicken sandwiches and coconut hot pot all make the list of new places to try in Scarbs.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Scarborough.

Spicy scotch bonnet sauces will set your mouth aflame at this new Caribbean takeout joint on Warden Ave. Try their roti, coco bread-stuffed jerk chicken, or poutine with house jerk gravy.

The Wexford noodle institution Pho Metro has recently opened up a store right next door selling banh mi and boxes of kimchi fries. Find it right next to the pho spot at Lawrence and Warden.

Now that winter's come around, it's the perfect time for a giant hot pot of broiling veggies and meat. This restaurant on Silver Star Blvd. serves up a unique combination of coconut and chicken as their soup base.

Middle Eastern manakeesh is on the menu at this Lebanese bakery in a plaza on Kennedy. These flat breads are made fresh in house and covered in halal toppings. There's also free black tea on tap for customers.

This massive restaurant on Warden is the first location of the Indian chain that's spread all across the States. The specialty is biryani here: you'll find over 30 options of saffron-topped, ghee-drenched bowls of hot rice.