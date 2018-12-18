The top 5 new restaurants in North York

New restaurants in North York serve a range of drool-worthy meals, from Shanghainese fried dumplings to Bib Gourmand-winning ramen. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this handful of new arrivals has you covered.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in North York.

Start your day right with Turkish breakfast from this comfy restaurant on Wilson Avenue. Eggs, sujuk, and homemade flatbread go perfectly with Turkish tea served straight from the samovar.

Tuck into this tiny restaurant on the corner of Byng, just south of Finch station, to get your batch of Shanghainese pan-fried baos. It's about a 15 minute wait for your order, but these crispy soup-filled dumplings will inspire patience in anyone.

Toronto officially has its own signature smash burger spot. Head to the cluster of new restaurants off of Consumers Road and you'll find halal crinkle fries, burgers, and hot dogs, made from locally-sourced meats.

Right next to Burgers Park is this new destination for hand-pulled noodles. The first Toronto location of this massive Chinese chain, Omni Palace serves up different types of noodles pulled in their sprawling new digs on Consumers Road.

Squeeze behind the Japanese dessert cafe Saryo to access Konjiki's very first location outside of Japan. This ramen restaurant has been raved about for their exemplary broth that's so good, it's been awarded Michelin's Bib Gourmand award.