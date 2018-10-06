10 fun restaurants in Toronto for a night out with friends

Fun restaurants in Toronto have something for everyone. These are places where you’re not going to feel the pressure of turning tables over, there’s lots of space for everyone, and it’s always party time.

Here's a round-up of fun restaurants in Toronto for a night out with friends.

Steps from the Rogers Centre, this is a good place to take a group after a game or from out of town to keep the fun going at this monster arcade with billiards, a VR experience, pizza and beer.

Keep on ordering Japanese snacks and guzzling giant mugs of beer for hours at multiple equally energetic locations of this bar that sticks to the true traditions of an Asian night out.

Over 50 arcade games are available for free play for a flat cover charge at this Dundas West bar, and seating is free-floating so no worries about waiting for or keeping a table for a big group. There are plenty of multi-player consoles and games like air hockey, and the bar menu has lots of veggie options to keep everyone’s tummy happy.

This West Queen West bar and restaurant is styled after an everyday Toronto corner store complete with hanging plants and a chandelier security mirrors. Selfie opportunities around every corner, a sidelong patio and $5 tap cocktails mean fun all night long.

A huge range of beers on tap plus platters of German food all enjoyed at long communal tables make this a perfect hangout spot for groups. Bonus: the bathrooms light up and play disco music when you push a button, so you never really have to leave the party.

Be above it all with your squad at this rooftop King West bar with an infinity pool, an upscale menu and a view that’s the ideal backdrop for group portraits.

High-end bar snacks that change up on the regular and pay homage to our city’s favourite flavours are served in the loud, dark and almost clubby candlelit confines of this late night bar on Bathurst just north of Queen.

This brewpub is now where Longslice beer is produced, but the Canary District hall is much more than that with lots of seating and a huge patio, plus an arcade game and pool.

Take in nightly live music, have a couple beers or cocktails, and grab a bite to eat from an Eastern European menu with lots of vegetarian options at this spacious Queen West haunt with a large back patio.

Unwind with pals in style and comfort at this cute corner restaurant near Roncesvalles with a large wraparound bar, booths, a patio, lots of beverage choices and of course, duck fat fries.