Famous New York taiyaki ice cream shop opening Toronto location

Toronto is about to get a new spot for delicious ice cream served in fish-shaped waffle cones.

Taiyaki NYC is well-known in New York, boasting two locations there and one in Miami, Florida. This upcoming Toronto location will be their first venture outside of the States.

Taiyaki NYC makes their waffles fresh on-site, and their soft serve is produced in small batches to ensure the best quality. The frozen dessert chain also emphasizes sustainability in their stores, making sure to leave a minimal carbon footprint.

While no opening date or location has officially been announced, the excitement is real. You know how much Toronto loves their soft serve.

Get ready for more IG photos flooding your timeline with colourful soft serve and unicorn floats. Yes, it’s a thing.