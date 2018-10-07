10 cozy cafes in Toronto you might never want to leave

Cozy cafes in Toronto feel like places you could curl up with a cup of java and a good book (ok, or more realistically, your phone or your laptop) and just hide out from the world for hours, hopefully ensconced in a cushy nook and surrounded by a pretty view.

Here are my picks for the coziest cafes in Toronto.

Lots of marble and a wraparound seating area make this Leslieville cafe bar a serene spot for a coffee, cocktail and bite to eat.

The second level of this Jimmy’s peacefully looks out over Portland, and there are plenty of nooks and crannies to lose yourself in plus a retro record player to complete the ambience.

This Riverside cafe has a Friends-like arrangement of cushy chairs and a couch for communal gabbing over java.

There are lots of comfy places to park yourself and a ton of pillows to lean against at this three storey Yorkville cafe.

Chic black floors, white walls and ornate plush furniture distinguish the King East location of this cafe.

Just north of the Danforth you can find this cafe with armchairs to lean back in and creamy hot chocolate topped with foamy whipped cream.

Housed in a former home in cute Harbord Village, this intimate cafe with comfy pea-green plush seats is dedicated to all things chai and parotha flatbreads.

A big cozy couch dominates the space at this Aussie cafe near Yonge and College where you can comfort yourself with all kinds of chocolatey hot and cold beverages.

Leslieville has this cafe with rugs on the floor and a bunch of armchairs that are perfect for cuddling up with a warm cookie and a cup of something steamy.

Lots of warm wooden, big armchairs, couches, and lots of table space at this Danforth cafe will suck you in for hours.