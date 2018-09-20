Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago

Glory Hole Doughnuts is opening a second Toronto location

Glory Hole Doughnuts, known for making some of the most decadent 'nuts in the city, is opening a new location on Toronto's east side.

The Parkdale bakery has actually been hosting an Instagram scavenger hunt to keep people guessing where the brand new store will surface.  

Every Friday since its announcement, the bakery has been posting clues on IG as part of its #GHD2ndLocation scavenger, while throwing in some hints on its Instagram story here and there.

The first clue was a Toronto subway map with the words "Wrong side of the tracks" leading many to believe it was somewhere around Danforth and Main, near the train tracks. 

The second clue, an ambiguous-looking green map posted last week, was a little less straightforward.

"This map belongs to the previous tenant, in our new 'Little' community," reads the caption, leading many people to suggest the store will be located in Little India. 

According to the caption some people have already guessed the location, meaning the chance to score those doughnuts has come and gone. 

If you want to know the answer it's 1505 Gerrard East in the former home of Uberdog in Little India. They revealed it themselves on their Instagram. The new bakery is scheduled to open in October.

