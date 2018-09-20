Glory Hole Doughnuts is opening a second Toronto location
Glory Hole Doughnuts, known for making some of the most decadent 'nuts in the city, is opening a new location on Toronto's east side.
The Parkdale bakery has actually been hosting an Instagram scavenger hunt to keep people guessing where the brand new store will surface.
CLUE 1: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Use your sleuthing detective skills to find #GHD2ndLocation! 🕵️🕵️♀️ Rules are simple: 1. Each Friday in Sept we will release a clue which will bring you closer and closer to the spot 2. Comment your best guess and tag friends for extra help 3. The winner will be the first person to correctly identify the closest *major intersection* and score themselves a free DOZEN DOUGHNUTS!! 4. You'll have to wait for the official announcement on October 1st! (We'll keep posting clues all month even if someone guesses right) 5. There may be extra hints in our stories throughout the week 🐒
Every Friday since its announcement, the bakery has been posting clues on IG as part of its #GHD2ndLocation scavenger, while throwing in some hints on its Instagram story here and there.
The first clue was a Toronto subway map with the words "Wrong side of the tracks" leading many to believe it was somewhere around Danforth and Main, near the train tracks.
The second clue, an ambiguous-looking green map posted last week, was a little less straightforward.
Clue #2 for the #GHD2ndLocation scavenger hunt. Y'all have some GREAT GUESSES! Some have even guessed RIGHT 🤐 but you'll have to wait for the big reveal on Oct 1st to find out. KEEP THOSE GUESSES COMING!! This map belongs to the previous tenant, in our new 'Little' community 🐶🐾
"This map belongs to the previous tenant, in our new 'Little' community," reads the caption, leading many people to suggest the store will be located in Little India.
According to the caption some people have already guessed the location, meaning the chance to score those doughnuts has come and gone.
GHD is proud to announce we have finally found a 2nd location!!!! A scavenger hunt is well on its way for YOU to get a sneak peak of our newest baby! Stay tuned for more details! Can’t wait to be serving you more doughnuts! Happy Wednesday 🌈😎🤘🏽🍩🙏 . . 📸 @traceparticles . . . .
If you want to know the answer it's 1505 Gerrard East in the former home of Uberdog in Little India. They revealed it themselves on their Instagram. The new bakery is scheduled to open in October.
