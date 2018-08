Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Adorable-looking Piccolina gelato e altra roba (which, according to Google Translate, means "little/petite gelato and other stuff") opened last week at 85 Portland Street (at King Street West).

Narami Sushi is currently in soft opening, officially making a debut tomorrow at 119 Ossington Avenue (at Argyle Street).

More sushi: Gyoko Sushi has also opened at 2143 Danforth Avenue (at Cedarvale Avenue).

More Japanese: Nomé Izakaya now has a second location, which can be found in the CF Shops at Don Mills, at 1090 Don Mills Road.

Jin's Mi-Fen, a Chinese restaurant specializing in Hunan-style rice noodles, can be found at 5515 Yonge Street in North York.

Phaze 2, an Afro-Thai fusion restaurant and lounge, is now open at 1500 Royal York Road in Etobicoke.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon