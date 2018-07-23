Eat & Drink
This Week on Dinesafe: Victory Cafe, Brassaii, O'Grady's, Rowe Farms, Huh Ga Ne

This week on DineSafe, no restaurants received closure notices, but there were still a number with conditional passes. One even managed to rack up a whopping 10 infractions!

Find out which local restaurants received a yellow card from health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Allwyn's Bakery (976 The Queensway)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Offer for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Brassaii (461 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Colaba Junction (801 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
De Mello Palheta (2489 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Huh Ga Ne (19A Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2, Crucial: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failure to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food, failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration, storing ice in unsanitary manner, failure to ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination.
Island Cafe (20 Withrow St.) 
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
O'Grady's (518 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A.
Rowe Farms (893 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Storing potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Sushi Sky (478 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 17, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Victory Cafe (440 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 18, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

