Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vegan restaurants toronto

The top 5 new vegan restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top new vegan restaurants in Toronto have more options than ever for those who want to include more veggies for a balanced diet. Not only does this mean better and bolder salads, juices, and bowls but also burgers, pizza, tater tots, cheesecake, quiches and mac n’ cheese.

Here are the top new vegan restaurants in Toronto.

Rosalinda

There’s a new veggie burger in town at this Financial District restaurant with Grant van Gameren behind it. There are also carrot-garnished cocktails and cauliflower tostadas at the totally plant-based Mexican restaurant.

Away Kitchen + Cafe

Vegan cheesecake, quiches, sandwiches and other satisfying comforts are now available in the corner spot in Little Italy where a Starbucks once long stood. You can also get Steambox Dumplings here now.

Good Things

Juices, toasts and salads are on the menu at this East Chinatown place, along with what are touted as “healing elixirs.”

Apiecalypse Now! (Pape)

The popular pizza joint that’s long held a spot across from Christie Pits now has an east end location where you can grab their vegan Big Mac pizza and all kinds of grocery finds for easy animal-free treats at home.

Parka Food Co.

Potato and portobello burgers plus truffle mac n’ cheese are the order of the day at this fast casual Queen West spot.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Rosalinda

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Dog's Bollocks is closing on Queen Street West

The top 5 new vegan restaurants in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Big Trouble, Milkcow, Koishi Ice Cream, Planta Sweets

Jollibee is about to open a new location in Mississauga

The outdoor summer market at Union Station is now open

The top 5 new sandwiches in Toronto

The top 10 beer festivals in Toronto this summer

Win tickets to Toronto's Festival of Beer