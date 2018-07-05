The top 5 new vegan restaurants in Toronto

The top new vegan restaurants in Toronto have more options than ever for those who want to include more veggies for a balanced diet. Not only does this mean better and bolder salads, juices, and bowls but also burgers, pizza, tater tots, cheesecake, quiches and mac n’ cheese.

Here are the top new vegan restaurants in Toronto.

There’s a new veggie burger in town at this Financial District restaurant with Grant van Gameren behind it. There are also carrot-garnished cocktails and cauliflower tostadas at the totally plant-based Mexican restaurant.

Vegan cheesecake, quiches, sandwiches and other satisfying comforts are now available in the corner spot in Little Italy where a Starbucks once long stood. You can also get Steambox Dumplings here now.

Juices, toasts and salads are on the menu at this East Chinatown place, along with what are touted as “healing elixirs.”

The popular pizza joint that’s long held a spot across from Christie Pits now has an east end location where you can grab their vegan Big Mac pizza and all kinds of grocery finds for easy animal-free treats at home.

Potato and portobello burgers plus truffle mac n’ cheese are the order of the day at this fast casual Queen West spot.