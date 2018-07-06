The top 5 new burgers in Toronto add even more selection to the vast variety of beef between buns this city has to offer. It’d be a lie to say burgers aren’t something of a pop culture fascination right now, but the food here isn’t just Instagram fodder: blood, sweat and tears go into the art of perfecting this simple comfort food.

Here are the top new burgers in Toronto.

The Telway burger at this window sticking out of the side of a Roncesvalles Village coffee shop is an ode to old school Detroit sliders. Small, smashed flat, and topped with melty cheese and grilled onion, all on a squishy Martin’s potato roll, it’s a fitting tribute.

The towering halal burgers at this Kensington joint with a patio are the definition of outrageous. Topped with everything from pineapple and guacamole to bacon and jalapeno, beef for juicy patties is ground fresh in house.

Late night burgers have a new home at Dundas West’s latest secretive little spot with the most basic of menus but also hours that extend until 3 a.m.

Though the top chef behind this stall in the newly opened Assembly Chef's Hall is renowned for her gnocchi, the burger here is also elevated to competitive status.

A surprisingly good burger can now be found at this new pub with a back patio that recently took over a Cuban restaurant. Toppings of tomato jam, garlic aioli and crispy potato make this more than just another bar burger.