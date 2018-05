Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Those who missed the wafting smell of delicious Indian food at Christie Pits, rejoice! The Bloor St. W. location of Banjara has reopened after it was closed due to a kitchen fire.

Slanted Door Cafe is now open at 442 Bloor St. W. (at Howland Ave.) in a former Boil Bar space in The Annex.

Egg Bae has soft opened, with a grand opening date set for May 27, in what was formerly Banh Mi Bar at 189 Augusta Ave. in Kensington Market.

Mediterranean restaurant Crowded House has opened at 1161 Queen St. E. in Leslieville.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Hot Bunzz has lost its pop-up space on Spadina, but will thrive on (at special events) until it finds a permanent home of its own.

Other news