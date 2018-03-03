10 restaurants to eat alone in Toronto without feeling awkward

Restaurants to eat alone in Toronto without feeling awkward usually have designated spots at the bar, or at the very least an overall vibe that makes it easy to dine solo. While we should never be side-eyed for eating alone, it still happens, so it's best to pick the right spots.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants to eat alone in Toronto.

Grab some Vietnamese snacks at this tight Bloorcourt hangout with a spot in front of the cooks. It’s the perfect place for a night out alone – this place is open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, making it ideal for drunken-people watching.

This upscale restaurant in Harbourd village offers omakase, which inherently means the only person you’re obligated to be communicating with is the sushi chef (and they usually don’t say much anyway). Reserve a spot and have an intimate evening with your tastebuds.

Located in Roncy, this Cambodian snack spot has seating all along the bar, where you can enjoy a nice cocktail and a front row seat to the assembly of your beef and papaya dish.

Japanese culture has long embraced the art of dining alone, which is why you’ll likely feel comfortable at any of this restaurant’s eight locations around the city. All of their places feature a bar area, ideal for lone eaters to enjoy their ramen without being bothered.

A playful spot in the Church Wellesley Village, you can order a Thai meal for one at Si Lom. It’s on the pricier side, but it’s a fun place to splurge, especially when drunk off a ridiculously big and colourful alcoholic beverage.

Capitalizing on the fact that most people here will be too entranced by the mega TVs to even notice you, this humongous South Core bar is as safe as it gets. Just you, your meal, Derozan and Lowry: the ultimate double date.

A cozy spot in Little Italy, Hotmess has seating along the bar where you can enjoy margaritas on some old school chairs while nomming on chilli, guacamole, and taquitos. Throw on a cowboy hat and pretend you’re an off-duty sheriff enjoying a cold one after a hard day’s work.

While this taco chain’s three other locations range from medium to large, this spot in Riverside is a bit more intimate. Sit in front of the bartenders for a comfortable distance from the rest of the crowd while still being a part of the action.

For a fancier night out, go to this pricey tavern in Leslieville and brood in the depths of their dimly lit booths for ultimate isolation. For something less dramatic, eat at the bar and maybe chat on and off with the bartender over a plate of veal brisket.

Perhaps the most quintessential thing to eat alone (if you’re British), fish and chips are the main draw at this throwback restaurant at Bayview and Leaside. Mostly frequented by regulars, you probably won’t be the only one enjoying some haddock and fries alone at the bar.