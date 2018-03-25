The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

Spring represents new beginnings, so it's appropriate that many exciting restaurants will be making their debut this season. From American and Italian staples, a Brazilian steakhouse or plant-based Mexican to the latest Japanese food trends, we'll be welcoming an intriguing and flavourful global mix of influences.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated restaurant openings in Toronto this spring.

Who doesn't love the Food Dudes? This popular catering company with an eponymous food truck and three restaurants (Pantry, Rasa, Omaw) will be opening its first pizzeria (presumably named after chef/partner Matt Blondin) in Leslieville this spring, with another location in the Financial District to follow in the fall.

One can never have enough Nashville hot chicken in the city, and the Junction is about to be blessed with this new spot taking over the gritty old Concourse Restaurant that's set to open in May.

Chef Alex Molitz (Geraldine, Farmhouse Tavern) will soon be opening a new restaurant concept that's inspired by healthy farm-to-table spots in California and New York at 1352 Danforth Ave. (at Greenwood Ave.), which was previously The Borough.

Celebrity chef Mark McEwan already has one location of this popular Italian restaurant in the CF Shops at Don Mills, but this spring he'll be opening a second one downtown at the TD Centre in the PATH, catering to those toiling away in the Financial District.

Hot tip: the next big thing in Toronto is going to be Japanese souffle pancakes. Think of them as similar to Japanese cheesecakes minus the cheese. These fluffy (or "fuwa fuwa" in Japanese), photogenic beauties will be coming to both Kensington Market and the Annex this April.

Vegans, rejoice. Opening this spring in the Financial District is this plant-based Mexican restaurant, a dream collaboration between the prolific chef/restaurateur behind Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, El Rey, Harry's, Tennessee Tavern, etc., and the duo behind Pizzeria Libretto and Enoteca Sociale. Even your omnivore friends will want to join.

Meat-lovers will not want to bring their vegan friends to this premium BBQ beef-lover's paradise in Richmond Hill when it opens at the end of the month. With high-grade Japanese and Australian Wagyu beef on the menu, it'll be the first to offer AYCE Wagyu in the GTA.

Gerrard East is officially #killingit with excellent eats, and this soon-to-open spot (right next to chef Suzanne Barr's also imminent Kid Chocolate, no less) offering handmade pasta along with natural and biodynamic wines should be a great new addition.

Replacing what used to be Milestones at John & Richmond downtown is what promises to be "a unique fusion of North & South American steakhouses featuring authentic Brazilian cuisine." Sounds delicious.