Toronto's getting a massive vegan Mexican restaurant

A huge new vegan Mexican restaurant is set to open this spring in Toronto's Financial District.

High five, herbivore friends!

The 136-seat restaurant, called Rosalinda, comes to us from Max Rimaldi and Jamie Cook of Pizzeria Libretto and Enoteca Sociale, as well as Grant van Gameren, the restaurateur behind Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, El Rey, Tenessee Tavern and the forthcoming Quetzal at College and Bathurst.

Rimaldi and Cook, both vegans, said in a press release that they starting cooking up the idea (lol pun) for a great meatless restaurant in 2004.

Then van Gameren joined the project "to help them push the boundaries of what people could expect" from a plant-based establishment and, voila, Rosalinda.

The restaurant's menu will focus on Mexican and Baja flavours and will feature dishes like jackfruit pibil, Tijuana-style broccoli, spicy carrots in mole, Japanese eggplant marinated in salsa macha.

"The Toronto dining scene has evolved so much since we first started talking about this concept," said Cook in the press release. "We're excited to be opening Rosalinda at a time when people are more open than ever to incorporating meatless dining into their lives."

"We're creating a restaurant that will be as appealing to a diehard meat-eater as a lifelong vegan."

You can follow Rosalinda on Instagram for details as they come.