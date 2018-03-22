Eat & Drink
Toronto about to get influx of Japanese souffle pancakes

Get ready for a new food trend, people who like to wait in lines for stuff!

Not one, but two Japanese souffle pancake shops are set to open in Toronto this spring, bringing what's already a super-hot dessert trend in Asia and The U.K. to sugar seekers in The 6ix. 

Hanabusa cafe will open in Kensington Market at the beginning of April. Here, you'll be able to watch bakers make their wobbly cakes in front of an open kitchen. If you like, they'll serve your food with fully customized, preserved fresh flowers.

Our fluffy Matcha pancake with sweet azuki bean.

Fuwa Fuwa (which translates to "fluffy fluffy" in Japanese) bills itself as the first soufflé pancake shop from Japan to open in Toronto. It will be replacing The Common at 408 Bloor Street West come April 1. We can expect "impactful flavours" and "impressive fluffiness," according to Instagram.

Official opening dates have yet to be announced for either store, but something tells me they'll be very, very popular. Remember what happened the last time someone started selling jiggly Japanese dessert food here?

