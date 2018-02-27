Fabbrica is opening a restaurant in downtown Toronto

If you've ever walked, or should I say got lost, in the PATH, you've probably noticed all the amazing food options down there. Now one of Toronto's most famous chefs is giving the downtown core a little taste of Italy.

Chef Mark McEwan is bringing his Italian fare to the Financial District with the opening of his second Fabbrica location at the TD Centre. It will be located at 66 Wellington St. West in The PATH.

The space will have a daily selection of cold antipasti and rotating offerings of made-to-order Roman-style pizza from its open-concept triple-decker oven, plus house-made pastas, sandwiches and salads.

The massive 4,200 square foot space will also have a retail section where you can purchase hand-made pastas, sauces, gelato, and frozen meals to eat at home.

The new Fabbrica will be open weekdays Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting sometime spring 2018.