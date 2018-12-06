Eat & Drink
bars parkdale

The top 10 bars in Parkdale

Bars in Parkdale are where to go for good old fashioned fun. The mix of classic dives and cutting-edge haunts attracts barflies, industry folks, artists of all stripes and visitors looking for a taste of the real Toronto. 

Here are my picks for the top bars in Parkdale.

Grand Trunk

This adorable bar on Queen near Roncesvalles zeroes in on local food, drink and arts with frequent specials like $10 doubles and $5 shots. 

Pretty Ugly

Mezcal, imported rugs and cocktails with ingredients foraged from forest floors can all be found under one roof at this darkened lair on Queen near Dufferin.

Pharmacy

The ultimate after hours bar, this no-frills spot at the corner of King and Cowan keeps the quality beer flowing late into the night. 

Food & Liquor

As the name implies, not only drink but great renditions of bar food favourites are available at this restaurant-bar combo close to Roncesvalles on Queen until last call. 

Dumbo Snack Bar

Not only will bartenders at this place never roll their eyes at a request to charge your phone, they actively encourage it. Kitschy teapots full of booze and a GIF photobooth can also be found at this spot right at Queen and Roncesvalles.

The Mezz

This dive at Dowling and Queen has been around for pretty much forever, a good place to disappear into. In addition to hearty sandwiches and burgers, they also do buck-a-shuck oysters.

Cadillac Lounge

One of the area’s longest-running homes for live music, this place near Queen and Dufferin has all the neon, beer and atmosphere you could ever want. 

Motel Bar

Music fans and sports lovers can come together at this spot close to Queen and Dufferin that both shows games and has live music throughout the majority of the week. Vintage vibes also make this feel kind of like a bar at an actual motel. 

Shameful Tiki

This neighbourhood’s source for all things tiki at Queen and Brock does iconic puu puu platters and cocktails extravagantly garnished with flowers and fruit. 

The Rhino

A massive beer selection, a global but relaxed menu of bar food, enough pool tables that one is usually free and a spacious patio make this the neighbourhood’s best fallback bar, especially if your group keeps getting turned away for being too large. It sits smack dab between Dufferin and Brock on Queen.

Jesse Milns at Grand Trunk

