The top 10 vegetarian Indian restaurants in Toronto

Vegetarian Indian restaurants in Toronto feature a slew of dishes, from South Indian dosa and pav bhaji to hearty Punjabi curries, chutneys and thali combos. Toronto is spoiled for choice because there are plenty of meatless options in the city.

Here are my picks for the top vegetarian Indian restaurants in Toronto.

The Little India restaurant is one of Toronto’s go-to restaurants for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free South Indian eats. A must-try is their giant paper masala dosa filled with a spiced potato stuffing. Yum!

Samosa chaat, veggie biryani and paratha stuffed with a combination of aloo gobi and paneer are among the many Punjabi dishes offered by this Scarborough restaurant. Don't miss out on the crispy, golden, scratch-made samosas.

The thali from the Etobicoke eatery comes packed with choices of daal, eggplant, paneer and more. Giant roti topped with a knob of butter seals the deal.

This Etobicoke mainstay specializes in serving up vegetarian samosas as well as a variety of Indian desserts that are almost too pretty to eat.

Housed in a beautifully restored church on Avenue Road, this vegan restaurant offers a rotating menu of meatless meals for $10. Fill up on thali combos loaded with rice, dhal, vegetable sabji, roti, salad, pakora and dessert .

Make your way to Riverside for vegetarian homestyle dishes from Northern and Southern India courtesy of a chef with over 20 years of experience.

The Indian restaurant in Roncesvalles Village is known for their reasonably priced vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free eats. Order items like thali platters, dosa or spinach lentil soup.

This Indian restaurant on Victoria Park sells its signature thali for less than $10. It features assorted selections from the well stocked hot table, including aloo gobi, dal makhni and dudhi channa dal amon.

This Indian snack bar in Etobicoke is stocked with sweet and savoury bites. Papri chaat, bhel puri, pao bhaji, chana samosa are highlights on the menu, and everything is vegetarian.

This restaurant on College in Little Italy is serving up vegan Indian comfort foods from husband-wife team Anuja and Abhi. This location is their first brick-and-mortar after their stall at the World Food Market.