The top 15 bagels and smoked salmon in Toronto

Bagels and smoked salmon are a breakfast staple at many of Toronto's best bagel shops and restaurants. Whether you like your bagels Montreal-style, flat, sesame or poppy — smoked salmon and cream cheese is the perfect accompaniment.

Here are my picks for the top bagels and smoked salmon sandwiches in Toronto.

Malt boiled Toronto-style bagels are the specialty at this Oakwood Village bakery. Here you can build your own bagel with a variety of cream cheeses and smoked fish variations including beet salmon gravlax.

This Toronto bagel chain serves up both a smoked salmon platter and a handheld version. Pile it high with cream cheese, capers, red onion and tomato. Yum!

Bagel World has locations all over GTA including Thornhill and Maple. Bagels and smoked salmon are offered in a platter with cream cheese, tomato, cucumber and red onion.

This St. Lawrence Market bakery is a must-visit for any true bagel fan. These Montreal-style bagels are baked fresh daily and are best topped with cream cheese and lox.

Montreal-style bagels are the specialty at this Queen West and Beaches bagel shop. Lox and cream sandwiches come with your choice of veggie toppings.

This sandwich shop takes crafting the perfect bagel to a whole new level. Get yours topped with house-cured beetroot, lemon dill gravlax or smoked pastrami salmon.

This restaurant can be found at various locations across the city. They are open 24 hours a day so you can get your fix of Montreal-style bagels and lox at any time of the day.

The smoked salmon platter is available for takeout at this 1940s diner near Yonge and Dundas. It comes complete with house-smoked Atlantic salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and a Montreal-style bagel.

The lox and cream cheese platter at this North York restaurant is served with a twister bagel, tomato, cucumber and sliced onion.

This bagel bakery and restaurant with multiple Toronto locations is well-loved for their homemade bagels with cream cheese and hand-trimmed smoked salmon.

The St. Clair West joint cold smokes their own salmon in-house and specializes in sandwiches on Montreal-style St. Urbain bagels loaded with Mendel’s cream cheese.

Behold, the Danforth destination for Montreal-style bagels. Various classic sandwiches are available using any bagel you like, toasted or untoasted. The typical lox and cream cheese optionally comes with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Stack your Montreal-style bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions and lemon caper aioli at this Kensington Market bakery.

The restaurant serves up all your Jewish favourites and that, of course, includes smoked salmon and cream cheese on a bagel. Get it for takeout or delivery.