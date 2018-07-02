The top 5 bars for cider lovers in Toronto

Cider bars in Toronto show off the bounty of our Ontario cideries, as well as foreign imports. These watering holes will change the way you think of this fermented apple beverage, so get out there and drink up.

Here are my picks for the top bars for cider lovers in Toronto.

As Toronto's first all-cider bar, this spot knows its stuff. With 12 taps and more than 100 different bottles, there's lots to try at this spot on Harbord Street.

For cider flights and pub grub, visit this restaurant and bar in Roncesvalles that's super cozy thanks to its refurbished barn wood wall.

At the corner of Queen and Broadview sits this purveyor of all things cider. On draft here are the three popular Brickworks ciders also available in LCBOs: Batch 1904, Queen Street 501, and Stadium Island peach. They're not all about tradition, this place is also a major testing grounds for dozens of experimental new ciders.

There's way more than just sausage and duck fat fries at this beer hall on King West near Portland Street. They have lots of cider on offer both on tap and in bottles from both Ontario and around the world.

This super nice Queen Street spot has a high tin ceiling, chandeliers, exposed brick, vintage wooden window booths and furniture and super fast wifi — not to mention an impressive array of cider on tap.