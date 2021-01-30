The top 30 soup in Toronto by neighbourhood

Soup is a staple starter and hearty liquid lunch option in Toronto, especially as the days grow colder. Be it a rich bisque, clear consommé or chunky chowder, there's a seemingly endless variety to choose from.

Here are my picks for the top soup in Toronto by neighbourhood.

One Love Vegetarian can be found just north of Bathurst Station ladling out piping hot bowls of corn soup to go. This rich, peppery broth is thickened with chunks of potato, Jamaican pumpkin, peas and fresh corn.

Taipei-based cafe Light Cafe goes beyond just coffee. On the menu there's a number of savoury items including soups like lobster bisque and creamy corn and ham soup.

Janchenko Bakery is all about fresh Eastern European comfort foods. Homemade soups like borscht and broccoli are among some of the best available in the city.

Souk Tabule is part of a family of several Tabule locations throughout Toronto serving high end Middle Eastern food. One item at this location that should never be passed up on is their tasty lentil soup.

Vegan I Thali is home to Toronto's Corn Soup King, Kurt Davson, and his famous corn soup. Stop by and grab a bowl to go, you won't be disappointed.

If you're searching for house-made vegan and gluten-friendly soup options that don't skimp on flavour a visit to E.L. Ruddy is in order.

Family-run patisserie Gouter is also a great destination for delicious soups. Next visit be sure to grab a jarred butternut squash and carrot and ginger soup to go.

As its name suggests, RaviSoups is devoted to bisques, broths, and purées. The hearty curried apricot and red lentil soup is a local fave.

Souperlicious is a spot for hearty Caribbean soups and porridges. Offerings are plentiful so with each visit you can try something new.

Popular Middle Eastern restaurant Cafe Landwer will satisfy all your soup cravings with their rotating soup of the day offering. Past options have included butternut squash and white bean.

At Mediterranean grill Mashu Mashu, the house favourite is the lentil soup. Enjoy it on its own or along with pita coupled with mezze dips.

The Beet has a rotating menu of vegan soups. Mushroom miso minestrone and roasted leeks and buttnernut squash are just a couple of the offerings that have been available.

Veggie D'Light is Toronto's source for vegan and vegetarian Caribbean fare. The restaurant is open on weekends, but be sure to call ahead to find out what the soup of the day is.

Fresh on Front brings one of Toronto's most popular local vegan restaurants to a historic neighbourhood. On the menu you'll always find their superfood soup which is chock-full of superfoods like turmeric, mushrooms, miso, ginger, greens and brown rice.

Hastings Snack Bar has a menu of family recipes that stay true to their Polish heritage. Daily soup offerings have included options like borscht and sauerkraut soup.

Ready-made vegan soups can be found at this grocery store meets cafe Liberty Village Market and Cafe.

The lentil soup at Maha's Restaurant is delicious, rich and filling. Have it on its own or in combination with the also excellent date grilled cheese sandwich.

United Bakers Dairy always has soup on its menu. Every day you'll find a choice of either green split pea or beet borscht, plus a daily feature like vegetable, bean and barley, potato, or cabbage borscht.

Come winter it's all about soups at Soul Provisions. On the menu you'll find beef barley with greens, cream of mushroom, split pea and much more.

Warm up at Goat Coffee Co. with a hearty bowl of their signature lentil soup, which pairs especially well with a slice of avocado toast.

Saffron Spice Kitchen offers one vegetarian soup and one non-vegetarian soup each day. Look forward to options like chicken and lentil, split pea, butternut squash, and mulligatawny.

Homemade soups at Polish restaurant Cafe Polonez include cold borscht, french onion soup and beef goulash.

The Kingston Social House has a menu full of hearty comfort foods and thankfully that includes soups. Order up items like smoked turkey and rice or roasted tomato and basil to keep you warm on a chilly day.

CocoaLatte is more than just a coffee shop. Homestyle, organic, and vegan soups are a big draw at lunch and it has been known to feature selections like tortilla soup and apple squash purée.

Courage Foods is an excellent source for groceries and prepared foods. Soups, stews and curries are among the items you'll find in store that will keep you full all winter long.

Vegan soups like lemony red lentil and "cheesy" broccoli jalapeno soup can be found on special daily at the Feel Good Guru.

Tiny Mexican restaurant Comal y Canela is serving up a traditional take on the traditional soup pozole.

Istanbul Cafe will have you slurping up every last drop of Turkish soup. This steaming bowl of comfort comprises lentils and carrots and is finished with sumac and garnished with mint.

Mary Be Kitchen always has a seasonful soup on the menu. They offer soups like winter vegetables and farro in a ginger-mushroom broth.

Find a selection of soups daily at Esther Queen of Soups, a locally famous food court vendor in Cumberland Terrace. The mulligatawny is a favourite.