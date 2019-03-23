The top 25 BBQ chicken in Toronto by neighbourhood

BBQ chicken is a suppertime staple that Torontonians are practically weaned on. Our love for this succulent, crispy skinned poultry has endured decades, and while other food crazes come and go, a properly cooked chicken continues to be as popular as ever.

Here are my picks for the top places to get BBQ chicken in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The backyard BBQ joint from Anthony Rose, Big Crow is dishing out all your grilled favourites. Order up the JW Bird and be delighted with their take on Jonathan Waxman's famous roast chicken with salsa verde.

It's no surprise that one of Toronto's best BBQ joints is doing delectable BBQ chicken. Adamson Barbecue serves birds by the halves. It's best eaten on platters with other meats like brisket and pulled pork.

The tequila and lime brined chicken at Hogtown Smoke is just one of many pit-smoked delicious offerings on the menu. It's dry rubbed then smoked low and slow for tender, juicy results.

The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill is home to Portuguese chicken and above average sides including parisienne potatoes. Choose between whole rotisserie-cooked or butterflied grilled chicken.

The wafting scent of grilled meats from O Bairradino is a seductive force at the corner of Lansdowne and Wallace. Half chicken dinners are served with parisienne potatoes, rice and black olives.

Stop BBQ Chicken is a restaurant filled with all the accoutrements of a homey Brazilian joint. Their BBQ chicken draws in the crowds.

Flock is a take-away counter specializing in chicken and salad. The chicken here can be had with pepper sauce or chimichurri, and is most often purchased a leg or breast at a time with a la carte sides like steamed squash or roasted sweet potatoes.

Best Portuguese Chicken on The Queensway serves up moist, juicy rotisserie chicken encased in a crispy golden skin. Order a whole chicken or quarter chicken dinners with two sides of rice, potatoes, or salad.

Joe Bird is a jack-of-all-trades spot for fried and BBQ chicken as well as brunch and take-out. Their smoky grilled bird is available in two pieces, four pieces or eight pieces and gets served with a side and sauce.

The thing to come to Love Chix for is undoubtedly the chicken. Order it up whole for the family or opt for breast and leg. It's served with their personal secret version of a Chalet sauce.

Chicken is being grilled constantly throughout the day at Ilda’s Churrasqueira. They use their own special salt with 17 kinds of herbs and spices. A half grilled chicken comes with two sides, and obviously you have to opt for rice and their tender, fluffy potatoes.

Liberty Village Rotisserie is the destination for Portuguese and Greek cuisine. They offer a variety of rotisserie chicken combos that range from quarter chickens to two whole birds. Each meal includes two sides.

Behind Bairrada Churrasqueira's bright orange sign and brick exterior lurks some of the city's most famous and popular grilled chicken. One of the best deals is their small dinner combo that comes with rice and potatoes.

Los Chicos Brasa is one of the few Peruvian restaurants in Toronto. The Peruvian rotisserie chicken is the restaurant's pride and joy. No matter how you order it, you'll be delighted with pieces that are moist and well-seasoned.

Churrasco Villa butterflies its chickens and roasts them over hot coals - the results are truly mouthwatering. Quarter chicken dinners come with a choice of two sides, and best of all, this place doesn't skimp on the piri piri sauce.

Churrasqueira Costa Verde specializes in whole-grilled or rotisserie chicken covered in piri piri sauce. The takeout counter does a hearty serving of bird with grilled veggies, roasted potatoes, rice, fries, and side salad.

Alex Rei Dos Leitoes has been in business for decades, and the secret to its longevity might just be the charcoal grilled chicken slathered in fiery chilli oil. Along with the usual rice and potatoes, find side dishes like spicy rapini that are well worthwhile.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que is a great source of meat, and the chicken is brined then smoked until the flesh is juicy and moist. It gets kissed on the grill and gently brushed with sweet BBQ sauce before it's served.

St. Matthew's BBQ Chicken is a churrasqueira with low prices and almost always a little bit of a line. Their famous half grilled chicken is served alongside rice and potatoes.

Churrasco Portugril is one fine-looking dining room decked out with patterned tiles, bright colours, and contemporary furnishings. The menu is authentic Portuguese flavours and stars quarter chicken entrees served with rice pilaf, roasted vegetables and parisienne potatoes.

Union Chicken specializes in birds both fried and cooked rotisserie-style. Their rotisserie chicken comes with grilled lemon for some acidity, as well as a healthy portion of achiote dipping sauce. It's available as a whole chicken or half order.

Churrasco of St. Clair is a local favourite for its crispy-skinned chicken dinners. Whole chickens come with a selection of sides, always heaping to the point of ridiculousness. Prices and portions are fantastic.

Beach Hill Smokehouse is a Southern BBQ joint that offers a simple but truly phenomenal meat menu. Among the offerings is halal smoked chicken that's available as a whole or half.

Le Swan breathes new life into one of Toronto's oldest and dearest diners, Swan. A must-try dish is the rotisserie chicken platter. Chicken is brined for a couple days with lemon, thyme, garlic and honey, before going into a tall rotisserie oven and being basted every 20 minutes with duck fat, shallot, garlic and thyme.

The Butcher's Son is a butcher doing restaurant-quality cuts, but the prepared foods are equally top-notch. Chickens here are grain-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free, and are available whole, seasoned with salt, cumin and paprika for pick-up anytime.