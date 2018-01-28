The top 37 late night food delivery options in Toronto

Late night food delivery in Toronto will come to your rescue in the wee hours of the morning. With all your favourite meals at your fingertips, it's the best way to save yourself from the horror of having to cook for yourself after midnight.

Here’s a roundup of late night delivery options in Toronto.

Pizza



Roses New York delivers its Iranian-style pizzas until 2 a.m. on weekdays and until 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Order on Uber Eats, Foodora or DoorDash.

Masseria on King West does delivery until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and until 1 a.m. Monday to Wednesday. Use UberEATS or Foodora to grab some of their gourmet slices.

Papa John’s goes until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 a.m. on all other days. Order from them directly or use the Just Eat app.

Cora Pizza is open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 3 a.m. most other days of the week. They have a minimum order of $15 and have free delivery. Order directly from them or use an app.

Pizza Gigi in Harbord Village takes your orders directly and is open consistently every day of the week until 4 a.m.

Fresca Pizza on College St. has amazing veggie pizzas that you can order using Just Eat until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; 3 a.m. Monday to Thursday.

Amico’s Pizza is a long-time Parkdale favourite that delivers until 4 a.m. daily. Use Just Eat to order any day except for Tuesdays – they're closed.

Il Paesano does delivery on Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m. From Monday to Thursday, this Etobicoke joint is open until 1 a.m.

Amato Pizza has two storefronts that close at 4 a.m. daily. Depending on which app you use, the latest you can usually order is just before closing time.

Fort York Pizzeria will deliver to you until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the Just Eat app.

Chinese Food



South China delivers Szechuan, Cantonese and Polynesian cuisine until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Taste of China in Chinatown delivers until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 4 a.m. every other day. They also do free deliveries on orders of $30 or more.

Canton Chilli is a classic late-night spot that does delivery until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 a.m. the rest of the week.

New Ho King can be ordered through Just Eat until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 a.m. Sunday to Thursday.

Hong Shing near University and Dundas delivers to your door daily until 1 a.m. They don't deliver North of Bloor, West of Dufferin, or East of River, but if you live within those borders, you're good.

Sandwiches



Asap City delivers Parisian sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, using apps like Uber Eats and Foodora.

Haida Sandwich near Yonge and Sheppard delivers cold-cuts, oven-roasted and pizza sandwiches until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Belly Buster Submarines on King West brings you subs and its signature Belly Buster sandwich until 3 a.m. any of day of the week except Sunday.

Burgers



George’s Deli and BBQ is open until 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, and 4 a.m. all the other days. Use Skip The Dishes for delivery.

Hangry Burger at Yonge and College delivers until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Use DoorDash to get your gourmet burger fix late into the night.

Burger's Priest at Adelaide delivers until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and can be ordered through any of your favourite apps.

Thompson Diner is no longer 24/7 but it still runs super late: you can order until 6 a.m. any day of the week using Foodora, Uber Eats or Skip The Dishes.

Burritos & Tacos



Burrito Boyz has several locations, with most of them delivering until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Their website will direct you to the Skip The Dishes app, but you can also use Foodora.

Burrito Express delivers on Fridays and Saturday until 3 a.m. Use the Just Eat app and get free delivery.

Fat Bastard on Adelaide delivers its chunky wraps to your doorstep until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays if you use Uber Eats.

Mediterranean & Middle Eastern



Tzatziki is a Greek joint in Pape Village that delivers until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays using Just Eat.

Greek In The Village is open until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can order their meals using DoorDash, Foodora or Just Eat.

Souv Like near Pape and Danforth is open on Fridays and Saturday until 5 a.m. All other days of the week they're open until 1 a.m.

Alexandros uses DoorDash to deliver its Greek fare until 5 a.m. from Friday to Sunday, and 4 a.m. for the rest of the week.

Indian



309 Dhaba has free delivery service every day until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 a.m. every other day.

New York Subs and Burritos also has Indian eats on its menu. You can have samosas and roti delivered to you using Uber Eats until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Japanese



Nokia in the Annex partners with a number of delivery apps to provide poke bowls and sushi burritos until 1 a.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

Thai



The Friendly Thai delivers until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from its Roncesvalles location and can be ordered with any delivery app.

Thai One On on King West will service your Thai cravings until 3 a.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

Urban Thai can be delivered straight to your doorstep every day until 3:30 a.m.

Korean

