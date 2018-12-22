The top 10 bars and pubs on the Danforth

Bars and pubs on the Danforth run the gamut from beer bars to comedy clubs, cocktail lounges to old-fashioned public houses that have been around for ages. No matter what you like to wet your whistle with, odds are you’ll find it on this eastern Toronto strip.

Here are my picks for the top bars and pubs on the Danforth.

With one of the widest craft beer selections in the city, it’s coffee and laptops by day, booze and live music by night at this hangout between Pape and Greenwood.

Sandwich and burger specials are on the menu here, and go great with the craft beer and laid-back atmosphere found at this restobar near Greenwood.

A 20s-era-themed lounge with live music, this bar close to Greenwood has a top-shelf liquor selection and is open until last call every night of the week.

One of Toronto’s oldest pubs, there’s a jukebox, willow-filled back patio, menu of wings and burgers, and excellent whisky selection at this place close to Broadview.

The local tiki bar for this area of town, over-the-top cocktails and mocktails are the way to celebrate at this spot between Coxwell and Woodbine.

Between Coxwell and Woodbine, this place brings a touch of sophistication to the usual neighbourhood pub.

Known as one of the city’s best Irish pubs, this place near Broadview has been open for over 20 years and has regular live Irish music several nights a week.

Marked by a pig on the sign outside, oysters, poutine, nachos and burgers found at this pub at Chester make great snacks to accompany or precede a night of drinking.

Near Woodbine, this place does brunch, dinner and hosts live music. There's always a good selection of craft beer on tap.

There’s comedy and improv every night of the week at this active club near Broadview, making it the perfect place to test out your funny bone as a performer or get in a few laughs and beers—without breaking the bank.