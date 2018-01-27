The top 10 winter farmers' markets in Toronto

Winter farmers' markets in Toronto are just as fun as the summer ones, if you know where to find them. Certain fruits will be off the menu, obviously, but you can still forage for organic products and home-baked goods that will keep you nice and toasty during the winter.

Here are my picks for the top winter farmers' markets in Toronto.

Located in a small corner of Roncesvalles, this long-running farmer’s market run by the West End Food Co-op is open on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. all year long, featuring tons of produce and organic favourites from places like de Floured.

This market in Etobicoke runs all year on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Head into the museum for a tour while you’re here – they’re free on market days – and check out the inn’s wood-fire oven.

Just steps aways from Dufferin Mall, this market at the border of Bloorcourt and Bloordale is an all-organic market with a rotating weekly list of healthy vendors. They even have a loyalty card program for dedicated customers, and are open every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7p.m.

Peruse through some healthy vendors while enjoying the high-ceilinged views of this historic streetcar facility turned cultural hub near St. Clair West. Running every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 pm., the Stop also has its own cafe during open hours and live music.

Located inside Edwards Gardens, the TBG runs on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Not everything here is organic, but you’ll be sure to find plenty of natural goods everywhere you go, like honey products from The Bee Shop. They also have ready-to-eat meals after 1 p.m.

Probably the most well-known market in the city, this bustling food fair is best for early birds. Starting at 5 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. all year long, these vendors set up in a tent outside just south of the historic building.

This market services a burgeoning population at the CityPlace condo. They’ve got everything from skin products to wine on offer at the residence’s presentation centre and are open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students from U of T’s Scarborough campus can take a break from eating fast food everyday by buying local at this market. Located right on campus, you can find everything from produce to smoked meats every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Not only does this market in North York sell produce, it's also a flea market that sells things like antiques and beauty products. Plus it has an international food court offering a huge array of eats from around the world and is open Saturday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As the largest market in Toronto, Evergreen is a massive hub of over 65 vendors, running on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. all year round. With themed days like wild rice day and sweet potato day, this food fair encourages you to eat according to the seasons, and locally too.