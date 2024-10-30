City
job fair toronto

Upcoming job fairs where you can look for work in Toronto

Looking for a new career or job in Toronto but not sure where to start? There are a handful of job fairs coming to Toronto so mark your calendar and get your resume ready.

Shake Shack Job Fair

This one is happening this week so you’ll need to get on it ASAP! Shake Shack is opening two new locations at Union Station and Yorkdale Mall and to fill all the roles, there will be a two-day job fair. Hopefuls can go to the DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown at 108 Chestnut St. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Job Expo

This expo will give job seekers face-to-face interaction with potential employers, organizations and HR professionals from around Canada. There will also be a resume evaluation service provided free of cost as well as free workshops and seminars.

If you're interested you can register to attend ahead of time. It's all happening at North York Memorial Hall, 5110 Yonge St. on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canada's premier Job Fair & Training Expo

You won’t need to even leave your home for this job fair. Hire Canada is putting on this virtual event on Dec. 11 where people from diverse backgrounds, levels and industries are encouraged to sign up and meet recruiters, hiring managers, and industry professionals. 

Tech Talent Job Fair

This tech-centric job fair will bring together 1,000s of job seekers with top hiring companies. This isn’t happening until February 2025 and the exact date is still to be announced. It's happening at The Concert Hall, 888 Yonge St.

For more job resources in Toronto, check out these useful job boards or look into boosting your skills.

