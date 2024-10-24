Shake Shack announces opening of two new Toronto locations

Shake Shack shook things up in Toronto this year when the chain opened its first Canadian location at Yonge and Dundas and now, it's giving us even more to be excited about.

The chain has announced plans for two more locations in Toronto and one is set to include something special – a full bar.

According to Shake Shack, it will be expanding to two new locations in Toronto – Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre. The spots will come with their own unique features, too.

"Situated in the heart of Toronto's bustling transportation hub, Shake Shack Union Station will be one of the few locations worldwide to feature a full bar and cocktails crafted exclusively for Shake Shack," shares the restaurant chain.

The "thoughtfully designed space" will feature artwork by a Toronto-based illustrator, Pui Yan Fong.

Meanwhile, Shake Shack Yorkdale will stand out with its own set of local art.

The space will include works from Vivian Rosas, a Toronto-based queer Mestizx/Latinx illustrator known for her "powerful depictions of feminism, empowerment, and diversity."

At both spots, you can expect Shake Shack classics such as crispy crinkle-cut fries, their famous burgers and of course, shakes.

While no exact opening dates are set for new Shake Shack locations, they state that they should be open this winter.

In the meantime, Shake Shack's lone Toronto location is still open and can be found at 10 Dundas St. East at the northeast corner of Yonge and Dundas.