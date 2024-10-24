Details revealed about new Ontario Science Centre outpost in an abandoned Nordstrom

Following an abrupt closure in June, the Ontario Science Centre is officially moving to two temporary locations at CF Sherway Gardens and Toronto's Harbourfront Centre.

The sudden closure came after a 52-page report by engineering firm Rimkus Consulting Group found that the 1969 building was "at risk of potential roof panel failure," which could've been exacerbated by snow buildup in the winter.

The report and surprise closure followed Premier Doug Ford's controversial decision to move the 55-year-old science museum to Ontario Place as part of the revitalization of the waterfront site.

"The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the Ontario Science Centre while supporting its eventual reopening in a new, state-of-the-art facility," said Kinga Surma, the province's minister of infrastructure at the time.

Reactions to the closure were mixed, with some pointed fingers at the Ford government and accusing officials of overlooking the aging museum's structural issues to justify the move down to Ontario Place.

Now, months later, the science museum is gearing up to bring a lineup of experiences to Sherway Gardens and Toronto's Harbourfront Centre this fall and winter.

The pop-ups include two interactive exhibitions at Sherway Gardens, including one titled Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks, which will be held in the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom.

The ticketed exhibition runs from Nov. 6 to Jan. 19 and will feature 20 of the world's most recognizable skyscrapers constructed entirely of LEGO bricks, including the CN Tower and Empire State Building.

At the exhibition, you can create your own towers using the thousands of LEGO bricks available in the hands-on construction areas.

The second exhibition at Sherway Gardens, titled Circus! is a hands-on experience that explores how math, physics, and anatomy make circus feats possible. This experience will be open from Nov. 6 until March 16.

The science museum's popular KidSpark exhibit will also be relocated to the Harbourfront Centre, and will run from Dec. 4 until May 4.