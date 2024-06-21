City
ontario science centre

People are very suspicious about sudden closure of Ontario Science Centre

In a shocking move on Friday, the Ford government announced that the Raymond Moriyama-designed Ontario Science Centre would be closing "effectively immediately" due to structural issues that were found during a recent engineering report. 

The abrupt closure — first reported by the Star — comes just after Premier Doug Ford's polarizing decision to move the 55-year-old science museum to Ontario Place as part of the revitalization of the waterfront site

Reactions to the bombshell news were mixed, with some pointing fingers at the Ford government and accusing them of overlooking the aging building's structural issues to make the move down to Ontario Place easier. 

Despite this, engineering firm Rimkus Consulting Group's 52-page report found that the 1969 building is "at risk of potential roof panel failure," and while it's not unsafe right now, snow buildup in the winter could exacerbate its structural issues. 

"The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the Ontario Science Centre while supporting its eventual reopening in a new, state-of-the-art facility," said Kinga Surma, the province's minister of infrastructure. 

"In the meantime, we are making every effort to avoid disruption to the public and help the Ontario Science Centre continue delivering on its mandate through an interim facility, as well as alternative programming options." 

In its report, the engineering firm recommended that some roof panels be replaced with steel decking, which would cost approximately $22 million to $40 million and take over two years to complete. 

"The latest engineering assessment shows that the roof structure in parts of the facility was built using construction materials and systems that are now outdated and that certain roof panels are deteriorating," the news release continues. 

Roughly 250 workers, including 200 unionized OPSEU members, will be affected by the museum's closure but will not be losing their jobs. The province also plans to reimburse all parents who registered their children at the museum's camps throughout the summer. 

"The province has also identified a nearby school that will house similar programming as an alternative location for summer camps free of charge for previously registered campers," the news release read.

The Ford government announced that the construction of the new Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place would start in 2025 and could welcome visitors as soon as 2028. 

