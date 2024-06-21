City
The Ontario Science Centre closed permanently in shocking surprise announcement

The Ontario Science Centre has closed for good, with a shocking surprise from the Ford government catching the public off-guard on Friday when reports emerged ahead of a 2:45 p.m. press conference.

Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure announced that the beloved museum and educational complex at Don Mills and Eglinton will shutter its doors forever following reports that structural deficiencies were uncovered.

The Science Centre, constructed in 1969 and considered a shining example of the era's Brutalist style of architecture, has not yet been deemed unsafe by the province, though reports indicate that the structure is nearing the end of its functional lifespan.

An official who spoke anonymously with the Toronto Star says that the province is playing it safe, saying that "any risk of collapse is too much risk."

Modern reinforced concrete, such as that used in the construction of the Science Centre, typically has a lifespan of 50 to 100 years. The building was constructed 55 years ago.

The Star reports that the Science Centre's board made the decision to pull the plug late Thursday, and the province has wasted no time installing fencing around the tourist attraction, spotted midday on Friday.

Even before many learned of the closure, the site was already largely fenced off — never again to host another field trip or make another child's hair stand on end from a static charge.

The Ford government has been itching to close the Science Centre as part of a controversial plan to redevelop Ontario Place around a much-criticized megaspa.

Critics have already been quick to pile on the Ford government for the closure, including NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

"Shame on Ford's brazen refusal to maintain the Ontario Science Centre! I am outraged by reports that it is being closed for good today. Ontarians deserve better," said Wong-Tam in a post on X.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto / Shutterstock.com
