People are angry that TIFF gets to shut down busy TTC streetcar route

TIFF 2024 returns to Toronto this week for another year of star-studded excitement, but some locals aren't too thrilled about the festival's takeover of King Street and the shutdown of a portion of the TTC's 504 King streetcar route

Festivities will take over King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue starting on Thursday, September 5, as the thoroughfare temporarily becomes "Festival Street" with an array of booths and activations from various brands, including Rogers, RBC, Lavazza and Peroni.

While attendees will be soaking in celeb sightings, film screenings and premieres over the 11-day festival, commuters relying on routes spanning Festival Street will have to make alternative travel arrangements for a portion of the event.

The TTC announced that "several streetcar routes will be adjusted and split between the east and west sides of University Ave." to accommodate this year's festivities.

Routes being adjusted to clear King Street for festivalgoers include the 503 Kingston Road, 504A King, 304 King, 508 Lake Shore and 504B King east of University Avenue, as well as the 504/304 King, 508 Lake Shore and 504A/504B King west of University Avenue.

The transit agency has advised that while regular service will resume on the morning of Monday, September 9, diversions will be required in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday and Tuesday "due to red carpet events on King Street."

Unsurprisingly, some TTC users are not happy about the disruption in service.

Just in time for the annual shutdown of King Street so a film festival can take the street over for its paid sponsors. https://t.co/Bo38rnhfCc — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) September 3, 2024

Similar complaints spring up annually, with transit users calling out the City for allocating such a vital thoroughfare to a private for-profit event and placing celebrity culture above the practical needs of locals.

Agreed. Shutting down King for brand activations is dumb. — Tamera Dunn Kremer 🇺🇦 🇬🇧🇮🇪 🇨🇦 US CA (@tamera) September 4, 2024

Planner Gil Meslin suggests that a cultural corridor project on the connecting John Street would make for a great alternative that could be executed without such a negative impact on transit service — an idea others agreed with.

This is something @oliviachow and @CllrJamaalMyers should put a stop too. Tory’s gone. It’s time to tell TIFF off. https://t.co/GKwVJLUKf5 — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) September 3, 2024

Another user suggested, "they should really just remove cars from the road and only allow streetcars."

The timing of the streetcar disruption coincides with other major outages and service downgrades, which could combine to create some particularly frustrating commuting conditions through the city centre in the coming days.

So for the next 5 days we'll have:

-no king streetcars which pass through the core, and diversions both east and west

-no queen streetcars which pass through the core

-harbourfront streetcars replaced by buses

-spadina streetcars replaced by buses https://t.co/Y2gM96mig2 — Damien Moule (@damienmoule) September 3, 2024

Customer confusion during such outages is inevitable, and the TTC has pledged to "have identifiable staff positioned at key locations to assist customers and provide information about transit options."

The TTC's statement thanked customers "for their patience during TIFF," stating that the event "benefits Toronto's economy and international reputation as a world-class city."

So, if your boss asks why you were late for work during TIFF, thank them for their patience and say it's just the price they have to pay for doing business in a world-class city. But just know that it may very well get you fired.