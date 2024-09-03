TTC warns that dozens of stretches of subway now moving at an infuriating crawl

Transit users have been forced to contend with a rotating schedule of what the TTC is calling "reduced speed zones" since early 2024, extending commute times and adding yet another element of unpredictability to transportation in Toronto.

The TTC claims that these areas of temporarily downgraded transit service are "a safety precaution," stating that reduced speeds are in effect for "sections of rail where maintenance is required, allowing trains to run safely during service hours while minimizing disruptions to customers."

It doesn't matter which subway line you travel on, as all of the TTC's heavy rail routes — Lines 1, 2 and 4 — include these reduced speed zones as of August 30.

Tallying up all of the zones, and counting each both-way speed reduction as two affected areas, there are a total of 28 stretches of subway where passengers' patience will now be tested.

This includes a staggering 22 reduced speed zones on Line 1 – Yonge-University, five on Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth, and one zone on Line 4 – Sheppard.

Here are all of the stretches of the TTC subway where you may find yourself waiting longer than normal:

Line 1 (Yonge-University):

Both ways from Lawrence West to Glencairn

Both ways from St. Andrew to Union

Both ways from St. Clair to Davisville

Both ways from St. Clair West to Dupont

Both ways from Wellesley to Bloor

Both ways from Wilson to Sheppard West

Both ways from Wilson to Yorkdale

Both ways from Yorkdale to Lawrence West

Northbound from Bloor to Rosedale

Southbound from Finch to North York Centre

Southbound from North York Centre to Sheppard

Southbound from St. Clair to Summerhill

Southbound from St. Clair West to Eglinton West

Southbound from Sheppard to York Mills

Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth):

Both ways from Victoria Park to Warden

Eastbound from Coxwell to Woodbine

Westbound from Jane to Old Mill

Westbound from Castle Frank to Sherbourne

Line 4 (Sheppard):

Westbound from Bayview to Sheppard



With so much of the network in disarray, the TTC advises customers "to plan ahead and consider the additional time they may need for their trips."