TTC warns that dozens of stretches of subway now moving at an infuriating crawl
Transit users have been forced to contend with a rotating schedule of what the TTC is calling "reduced speed zones" since early 2024, extending commute times and adding yet another element of unpredictability to transportation in Toronto.
The TTC claims that these areas of temporarily downgraded transit service are "a safety precaution," stating that reduced speeds are in effect for "sections of rail where maintenance is required, allowing trains to run safely during service hours while minimizing disruptions to customers."
It doesn't matter which subway line you travel on, as all of the TTC's heavy rail routes — Lines 1, 2 and 4 — include these reduced speed zones as of August 30.
Tallying up all of the zones, and counting each both-way speed reduction as two affected areas, there are a total of 28 stretches of subway where passengers' patience will now be tested.
This includes a staggering 22 reduced speed zones on Line 1 – Yonge-University, five on Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth, and one zone on Line 4 – Sheppard.
Here are all of the stretches of the TTC subway where you may find yourself waiting longer than normal:
Line 1 (Yonge-University):
Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth):
Line 4 (Sheppard):
With so much of the network in disarray, the TTC advises customers "to plan ahead and consider the additional time they may need for their trips."
