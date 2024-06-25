City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto

The TTC's Spadina streetcar replacement is already a disaster for commuters

The TTC is performing some necessary upgrades to Toronto's 510 Spadina streetcar infrastructure, and riders are already complaining about the service impacts that have come as a result.

The transit agency began dispatching buses instead of streetcars between Spadina and Union Stations for the 510 route, and between Spadina Station and Queen's Quay for the 310 route, on Sunday.

And, it looks like those hoping the buses would provide the same speed of service, if not faster, have been sorely disappointed.

Rather than operating in a dedicated lane like streetcars along the thoroughfare usually do, replacement buses are running in mixed traffic on the artery, loading and unloading passengers curbside as track, overhead wiring and other work takes place in the centre transit lane.

Just one day after the change, residents were already taking to social media to complain of messy backups and long waits.

One video taken during Monday evening's rush hour showed a line of buses stuck in southbound gridlock, peppered between the sea of drivers waiting to get onto the Gardiner Expressway.

"These buses may as well not exist. This is crazy. Where is the temp bus lane?" the poster of the clip asked on X.

Others have jumped in to vent their frustrations about the TTC, congestion, lack of City planning and life in Toronto in general.

As one person wrote, "we live in the worst major city. infrastructure sucks, public transit just does not work, cultural spaces are nonexistent, rent is $3k."

"Insane. In a well run city they would have planned to do this construction before the Gardiner closure. Still bad, but would move a little better," another noted.

Others suggested temporary bus lanes, letting the buses drive in the parts of the transit priority lane that are not actively being worked on, and a tax for out-of-town drivers who clog up the roads, as has been pitched in the past.

Unfortunately for commuters, construction is due to keep 510 and 310 Spadina streetcars out of commission until the end of the year. Let's hope these initial issues with the buses operating in lieu are somehow solved before then.

Lead photo by

Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock
