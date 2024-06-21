Toronto streetcar line about to shut down while another line returns after lengthy closure

Just as TTC service is finally getting back to normal on one of Toronto's major streets this weekend, service on another one is being hit with some dreaded disruptions that will last through to the end of the year.

Residents along St. Clair Avenue were thrilled to find out last month that the watermain replacements, track work and other construction that took out the artery's streetcar for many months were actually set to wrap up sooner than expected, meaning the return of the route by late June.

A Toronto transit project is actually going to finish early for once https://t.co/l23P7Eforc — blogTO (@blogTO) May 30, 2024

This was a surprising improvement from the initial timeline of an entire year from when the work began on the street in September 2023 and forced passengers to ride buses in mixed traffic rather than streetcars in their own dedicated centre lane.

But, with the return of the 512 St. Clair comes the transition from streetcars to buses along another line on the very same day.

Toronto neighbourhood livid that streetcar will be replaced by buses for the next year https://t.co/5xbYnfIxKg #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) August 29, 2023

As streetcars resume running along St. Clair on Sunday, June 23, they will stop service along Spadina Ave., again due to "critical track renewal and enabling works," along with overhead wiring upgrades.

Just like what happened on the St. Clair route, 510 Spadina streetcars— which also have their own transit priority lane to speed up commutes — will be replaced by buses that will stop curbside starting on, meaning potentially longer transit trips and more jams along the already-bustling road as the vehicles operate in the midst of usual car traffic.

This will be useless from 2pm - 8pm daily. Then factor in Jays, concerts, any other event.



It will be quicker for people to walk at any point south of Dundas. — Jersey Mike (@jerseymike34) June 13, 2024

The TTC says remediation of the 510 infrastructure could take place during both the day and night throughout all days of the week until the end of December.

The transit agency added that there will be more trips of the 509 Harbourfront streetcar to make up for the work, which impacts Spadina from Bloor to Queen's Quay, and Queen's Quay from Spadina to Union.