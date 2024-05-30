City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
ttc toronto

A Toronto transit project is actually going to finish early for once

In what feels like an absolute anomaly as far as Toronto transit projects go, work on a key TTC route in the city is actually wrapping up early, to the surprise and joy of locals.

People who live along St. Clair Avenue have been groaning about changes to the 512 streetcar route along the thoroughfare, which was replaced with shuttle buses in the fall for roadwork that was due to take an entire year.

Not only has this meant less-than-desirable transit service along the over 6 km-long segment of the artery between St. Clair Station and Gunn's Loop, but also impacts to vehicular traffic as buses now operate in car lanes rather than the dedicated streetcar corridor that the 512 usually uses.

The fact that the building of said corridor already hampered the neighbourhood with a mess of months-long construction only makes the reent shutdown of it more frustrating.

But, it appears that the construction — which the TTC has said is for overhead power upgrades that qualify as critical state of good repair work — will be completed months earlier than expected.

Though the projected end date was originally a vague "summer 2024" that many took to mean August, Toronto-St. Paul's City Councillor Josh Matlow posted on X Thursday to say that the updates will now be finished by mid-July.

The TTC page for the project has likewise been changed to note a return of streetcar service along St. Claire in July, writing that "the exact date will be confirmed in advance."

Improvements at St. Clair West Station itself will continue into December of this year, with only a minor inconvenience to passengers who will have to board outside of the hub rather than in the streetcar loop.

Of course, while many have replied with appreciation for some rare positive transit news today, a few are asking if similar progress can be made on other transit lines in the city — primarily, the long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT, for which the answer is "not likely anytime soon."

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
