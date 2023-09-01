TTC riders angry Toronto is blocking a streetcar line so people can gawk at celebs

City
The TTC will be forced to divert its busiest streetcar line next week to accommodate road closures for the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and transit users are firing back on social media over the perceived prioritization of celebrity worship culture over public transportation.

A stretch of King Street through the Entertainment District will be shut down to motorists and transit users through much of TIFF's run, when it is transformed into a "festival street" from Sept. 7th through the 10th.

During this closure, the TTC's 504 King route will be forced to divert around the chaos, inconveniencing transit users so festivalgoers can line the streets for a glimpse at celebrities.

The TTC replied to a comment about the closure posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating, "we've been working closely with the event organizers and will be implementing full-day diversions from September 7 through 10 due to the road closures on King Street."

The transit agency has not announced full details of the diversion as of Friday afternoon, leaving passengers confused and wondering how their commutes will look next week.

If the timing of it all wasn't bad enough, another stretch of the TTC 504 King will be skipping the Dufferin Gate loop for track renewal work starting this Sunday, just in time for the close of the nearby CNE.

There has been a similar outcry about TTC blockages in previous years, including a 2019 petition directed at then-Mayor John Tory seeking signatures in favour of ceasing the annual King Street closures for TIFF.

TIFF has already faced plenty of backlash well before its arrival for 2023, and the TTC diversion is just the latest thing to incense locals about this year's film festival.

The festival organizers cancelled a controversial partnership with Therme, the Austrian resort developer behind the proposed Ontario Place mega-spa, following intense public backlash.

TIFF is also drawing criticism for its ticket sales through Ticketmaster, which are being scooped up by scalpers and re-sold at exorbitant prices.

Lead photo by

Alex Meoko
