TTC riders angry Toronto is blocking a streetcar line so people can gawk at celebs

The TTC will be forced to divert its busiest streetcar line next week to accommodate road closures for the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and transit users are firing back on social media over the perceived prioritization of celebrity worship culture over public transportation.

A stretch of King Street through the Entertainment District will be shut down to motorists and transit users through much of TIFF's run, when it is transformed into a "festival street" from Sept. 7th through the 10th.

Oh gawd, they’re closing down King again so that TIFF can flood it with ads and vendors.



How are the streetcars going to navigate things this time with all the construction on Queen and Adelaide. https://t.co/AZCFycHBcp — Sean Marshall, KC (@Sean_YYZ) September 1, 2023

During this closure, the TTC's 504 King route will be forced to divert around the chaos, inconveniencing transit users so festivalgoers can line the streets for a glimpse at celebrities.

Is that King Street closure the annual gift to TIFF sponsors? I really hoped that nonsense would end when the husband of a TIFF board member left the mayor's office. — Steve Fanning (@northtorontoguy) August 31, 2023

The TTC replied to a comment about the closure posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating, "we've been working closely with the event organizers and will be implementing full-day diversions from September 7 through 10 due to the road closures on King Street."

Keep King Street open.

Since Bailey moved TIFF to his Bell Lightbox. Most of the action retreated indoors or to private sorts of parties. All that is left for the peasants is Jenga blocks or cattle pens in the hot sun to play extras for some talent entering the theatre. — TO Busted (@TOBust1) September 1, 2023

The transit agency has not announced full details of the diversion as of Friday afternoon, leaving passengers confused and wondering how their commutes will look next week.

Will the King streetcar be forced to divert because of this? @TTChelps — Paul Murphy (@pauln_murphy) August 31, 2023

If the timing of it all wasn't bad enough, another stretch of the TTC 504 King will be skipping the Dufferin Gate loop for track renewal work starting this Sunday, just in time for the close of the nearby CNE.

Service Update: Starting this Sunday, September 3, 2023, 504 King streetcars will not serve Dufferin Gate Loop due to track renewal, and will extend along King Street to Roncesvalles Avenue.



Learn more here: https://t.co/gQpwLetRft pic.twitter.com/d8B2X7CwiM — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 1, 2023

There has been a similar outcry about TTC blockages in previous years, including a 2019 petition directed at then-Mayor John Tory seeking signatures in favour of ceasing the annual King Street closures for TIFF.

TIFF has already faced plenty of backlash well before its arrival for 2023, and the TTC diversion is just the latest thing to incense locals about this year's film festival.

The festival organizers cancelled a controversial partnership with Therme, the Austrian resort developer behind the proposed Ontario Place mega-spa, following intense public backlash.

TIFF is also drawing criticism for its ticket sales through Ticketmaster, which are being scooped up by scalpers and re-sold at exorbitant prices.